A Lesson to Learn: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.95. The company’s stock price has collected -5.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/21 that Vertex Is Buying Majority Rights to Gene-Editing Therapy From CRISPR Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ :CRSP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRSP is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $101.17, which is $54.41 above the current price. CRSP currently public float of 77.23M and currently shorts hold a 14.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSP was 1.06M shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRSP stocks went down by -5.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.88% and a quarterly performance of -27.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.13% for CRSP stocks with a simple moving average of -29.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $99. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to CRSP, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

CRSP Trading at -16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.63. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw -41.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $54.03 back on Nov 28. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 290,279 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,350,827 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $54.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 290,279 shares at $1,370,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.82 for the present operating margin

+98.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at +41.28. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.17.