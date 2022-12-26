A Lesson to Learn: American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE :AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWK is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for American Water Works Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.06, which is $6.23 above the current price. AWK currently public float of 180.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWK was 891.46K shares.

AWK’s Market Performance

AWK stocks went up by 0.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.16% and a quarterly performance of 11.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for American Water Works Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.38% for AWK stocks with a simple moving average of 2.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWK reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $162. The rating they have provided for AWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

AWK Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.61. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -18.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Kennedy Melanie M, who sale 693 shares at the price of $152.10 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kennedy Melanie M now owns 11,361 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $105,405 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Melanie M, the EVP, CHRO of American Water Works Company Inc., sale 1,029 shares at $145.52 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Kennedy Melanie M is holding 12,054 shares at $149,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.43 for the present operating margin

+38.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +32.14. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.