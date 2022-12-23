Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s stock price has collected 2.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.15, which is $10.51 above the current price. ZION currently public float of 147.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 1.50M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went up by 2.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.81% and a quarterly performance of -11.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of -12.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $56 based on the research report published on December 21st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

ZION Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.57. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from LAURSEN THOMAS E, who sale 880 shares at the price of $51.79 back on Dec 01. After this action, LAURSEN THOMAS E now owns 27,007 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $45,575 using the latest closing price.

Ellingsen Eric, the Executive VP & of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 1,900 shares at $51.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Ellingsen Eric is holding 24,512 shares at $98,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +37.79. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.