WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Just Got Our Attention

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) went up by 7.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price has collected -13.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :WISA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WISA is at -0.21.

WISA currently public float of 15.94M and currently shorts hold a 22.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISA was 7.48M shares.

WISA’s Market Performance

WISA stocks went down by -13.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.38% and a quarterly performance of -81.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.69% for WiSA Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.03% for WISA stocks with a simple moving average of -85.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at -69.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares sank -42.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA fell by -13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1198. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc. saw -92.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 8,335 shares at the price of $0.11 back on Dec 16. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 574,189 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc., valued at $884 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS GARY, the of WiSA Technologies Inc., sale 1,596 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WILLIAMS GARY is holding 88,191 shares at $169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Equity return is now at value -142.70, with -104.60 for asset returns.