We Analyzed the Future Direction of Exicure Inc. (XCUR), Here is What We Found

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) went up by 31.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s stock price has collected 87.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ :XCUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XCUR is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Exicure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00. XCUR currently public float of 3.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XCUR was 164.94K shares.

XCUR’s Market Performance

XCUR stocks went up by 87.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.20% and a quarterly performance of -5.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 54.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.13% for Exicure Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.61% for XCUR stocks with a simple moving average of -49.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XCUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XCUR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XCUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XCUR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $0.40 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XCUR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for XCUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to XCUR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

XCUR Trading at 24.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XCUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.59%, as shares surge +30.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XCUR rose by +87.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9375. In addition, Exicure Inc. saw -75.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XCUR starting from CBI USA, Inc., who purchase 3,400,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 15. After this action, CBI USA, Inc. now owns 4,218,299 shares of Exicure Inc., valued at $5,440,000 using the latest closing price.

Muralidhar Bali, the Director of Exicure Inc., purchase 1,472,126 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Muralidhar Bali is holding 8,449,126 shares at $285,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XCUR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.