Wall Street Pummels The Boeing Company (BA) After Recent Earnings Report

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) went down by -3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.67. The company’s stock price has collected 2.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/13/22 that Boeing Scores Historic Order From United. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE :BA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BA is at 1.47.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BA currently public float of 595.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BA was 7.79M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

BA stocks went up by 2.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.13% and a quarterly performance of 43.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for The Boeing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.53% for BA stocks with a simple moving average of 20.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $222 based on the research report published on December 08th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to BA, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

BA Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.50. In addition, The Boeing Company saw -6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from CALHOUN DAVID L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $158.88 back on Nov 04. After this action, CALHOUN DAVID L now owns 25,000 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $3,972,028 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 1,285 shares at $157.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 2,917 shares at $201,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Equity return is now at value 53.60, with -6.20 for asset returns.