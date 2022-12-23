Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) went down by -9.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.38. The company’s stock price has collected -16.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ :VWE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $0.84 above the current price. VWE currently public float of 33.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VWE was 361.47K shares.

VWE’s Market Performance

VWE stocks went down by -16.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.27% and a quarterly performance of 4.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.27% for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.04% for VWE stocks with a simple moving average of -50.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VWE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VWE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VWE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VWE reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for VWE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to VWE, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 04th of the current year.

VWE Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWE fell by -16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. saw -73.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VWE starting from Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP, who sale 1 shares at the price of $3.72 back on Dec 15. After this action, Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP now owns 5,666,667 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., valued at $4 using the latest closing price.

WALSH PAUL S, the Director of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that WALSH PAUL S is holding 48,456 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.22 for the present operating margin

+30.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stands at -0.19. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.