Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s stock price has collected 49.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ :ALT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALT is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Altimmune Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALT currently public float of 48.81M and currently shorts hold a 13.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALT was 1.40M shares.

ALT’s Market Performance

ALT stocks went up by 49.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.21% and a quarterly performance of 26.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.03% for Altimmune Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.83% for ALT stocks with a simple moving average of 52.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ALT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

ALT Trading at 46.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.09%, as shares surge +69.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT rose by +49.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, Altimmune Inc. saw 70.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Pisano Wayne, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Dec 22. After this action, Pisano Wayne now owns 8,498 shares of Altimmune Inc., valued at $300,268 using the latest closing price.

Garg Vipin K, the President and CEO of Altimmune Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $20.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Garg Vipin K is holding 236,797 shares at $400,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

Equity return is now at value -44.40, with -40.50 for asset returns.