Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CarMax Inc. (KMX)

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.80. The company’s stock price has collected -12.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/09/22 that A Jittery Stock Market Heads Into Earnings Season

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE :KMX) Right Now?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for CarMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.85, which is $17.51 above the current price. KMX currently public float of 156.36M and currently shorts hold a 11.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMX was 2.69M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stocks went down by -12.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.80% and a quarterly performance of -28.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.41% for KMX stocks with a simple moving average of -33.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $64 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $146. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

KMX Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.84. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw -56.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Cafritz Diane L, who sale 15,555 shares at the price of $94.75 back on Jul 21. After this action, Cafritz Diane L now owns 4,988 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $1,473,836 using the latest closing price.

Shamim Mohammad, the EVP and CITO of CarMax Inc., sale 3,456 shares at $93.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Shamim Mohammad is holding 8,769 shares at $324,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +3.61. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.