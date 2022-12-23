Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went down by -9.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock price has collected -26.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Opendoor Cuts 18% of Staff as Higher Mortgage Rates Dent Housing Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

OPEN currently public float of 537.71M and currently shorts hold a 12.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 24.16M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went down by -26.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.20% and a quarterly performance of -67.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.32% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.99% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -79.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OPEN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 17th of the current year.

OPEN Trading at -47.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.13%, as shares sank -46.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -26.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4920. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw -92.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from WHEELER CARRIE, who sale 131,063 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Dec 16. After this action, WHEELER CARRIE now owns 3,999,582 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $168,678 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 6,494 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 587,058 shares at $8,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -12.10 for asset returns.