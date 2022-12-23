Buy or Sell Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.24. The company’s stock price has collected -12.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ :RENT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Rent the Runway Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.85, which is $3.13 above the current price. RENT currently public float of 58.22M and currently shorts hold a 10.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENT was 2.45M shares.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT stocks went down by -12.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 132.48% and a quarterly performance of 14.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.36% for Rent the Runway Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.78% for RENT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RENT reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RENT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

RENT Trading at 44.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.68%, as shares surge +115.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -66.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Donato Brian, who sale 10,098 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Nov 02. After this action, Donato Brian now owns 537,995 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $18,303 using the latest closing price.

Schembri Cara, the GC & Secretary of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 893 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Schembri Cara is holding 203,001 shares at $1,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.01 for the present operating margin

+4.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -104.18. Equity return is now at value -675.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.