AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) went up by 66.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.20. The company’s stock price has collected 203.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ :APCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APCX is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AppTech Payments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.79, which is -$0.97 below the current price. APCX currently public float of 11.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APCX was 184.92K shares.

APCX’s Market Performance

APCX stocks went up by 203.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 294.23% and a quarterly performance of 341.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 63.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.88% for AppTech Payments Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 191.27% for APCX stocks with a simple moving average of 202.38% for the last 200 days.

APCX Trading at 244.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 63.65%, as shares surge +299.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +471.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX rose by +203.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0500. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw -77.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21852.66 for the present operating margin

+57.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp. stands at -22396.88. Equity return is now at value -207.20, with -117.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.