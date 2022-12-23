A Lesson to Learn: PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $196.10. The company’s stock price has collected -1.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that PayPal Stock Is Down, but Wall Street Likes the Long-Term View

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 29 analysts out of 49 who provided ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $104.20, which is $36.99 above the current price. PYPL currently public float of 1.14B and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYPL was 15.09M shares.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL stocks went down by -1.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.19% and a quarterly performance of -21.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for PayPal Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.60% for PYPL stocks with a simple moving average of -21.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $85 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PYPL, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

PYPL Trading at -14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.60. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw -63.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Scheibe Gabrielle, who sale 150 shares at the price of $94.95 back on Sep 16. After this action, Scheibe Gabrielle now owns 8,927 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $14,242 using the latest closing price.

Alford Peggy, the EVP, Global Sales of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 21,791 shares at $97.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Alford Peggy is holding 18,100 shares at $2,131,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +16.31. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.