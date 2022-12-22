Why Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Dollar Stores Lead Surge in New Retail Openings

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE :DG) Right Now?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DG is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Dollar General Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $266.04, which is $20.94 above the current price. DG currently public float of 222.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DG was 1.91M shares.

DG’s Market Performance

DG stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.11% and a quarterly performance of 1.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Dollar General Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for DG stocks with a simple moving average of 1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $260 based on the research report published on December 20th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG reach a price target of $270, previously predicting the price at $285. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DG, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on August 15th of the current year.

DG Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.33. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from Wenkoff Carman R, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $240.49 back on Sep 30. After this action, Wenkoff Carman R now owns 22,980 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $2,404,911 using the latest closing price.

VASOS TODD J, the Chief Executive Officer of Dollar General Corporation, sale 97,259 shares at $241.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that VASOS TODD J is holding 85,369 shares at $23,492,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +7.01. Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.