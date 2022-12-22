Weber Inc. (WEBR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.28. The company’s stock price has collected -0.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that Weber’s Sales Plunge as It Prepares to Go Private

Is It Worth Investing in Weber Inc. (NYSE :WEBR) Right Now?

WEBR currently public float of 42.71M and currently shorts hold a 14.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEBR was 960.02K shares.

WEBR’s Market Performance

WEBR stocks went down by -0.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.38% and a quarterly performance of 28.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Weber Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.30% for WEBR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEBR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WEBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEBR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8.05 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEBR reach a price target of $6.25, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WEBR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to WEBR, setting the target price at $2.75 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

WEBR Trading at 18.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEBR fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Weber Inc. saw -37.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEBR starting from WSP Investment LLC, who sale 100 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Sep 22. After this action, WSP Investment LLC now owns 0 shares of Weber Inc., valued at $620 using the latest closing price.

Herr Hans-Jurgen, the See Remark of Weber Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $7.73 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Herr Hans-Jurgen is holding 376,540 shares at $386,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEBR

Equity return is now at value 542.30, with -6.90 for asset returns.