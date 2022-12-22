The Chart for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/31/22 that Tempur Sealy Stock Falls on Downbeat Sales Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE :TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is -$1.9 below the current price. TPX currently public float of 166.45M and currently shorts hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPX was 1.90M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.11% and a quarterly performance of 34.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Tempur Sealy International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.97% for TPX stocks with a simple moving average of 23.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TPX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

TPX Trading at 13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.41. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw -27.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from MONTGOMERY DAVID, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $26.24 back on Sep 07. After this action, MONTGOMERY DAVID now owns 847,667 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $2,623,600 using the latest closing price.