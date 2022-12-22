The Chart for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went up by 13.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s stock price has collected -3.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/21 that FDA Authorizes New Category of Covid-19 Test

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ :ADPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADPT is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $4.02 above the current price. ADPT currently public float of 140.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADPT was 993.22K shares.

ADPT’s Market Performance

ADPT stocks went down by -3.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.54% and a quarterly performance of 16.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.98% for ADPT stocks with a simple moving average of -11.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on December 21st of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADPT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ADPT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADPT, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

ADPT Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw -71.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PISKEL KYLE, who sale 959 shares at the price of $8.87 back on Nov 16. After this action, PISKEL KYLE now owns 46,706 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $8,506 using the latest closing price.

SOOD NITIN, the Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 31,066 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SOOD NITIN is holding 114,505 shares at $248,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.39 for the present operating margin

+59.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at -134.30. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -25.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.