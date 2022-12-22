Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.66. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :OCSL) Right Now?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.87 x from its present earnings ratio.

OCSL currently public float of 166.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCSL was 883.17K shares.

OCSL’s Market Performance

OCSL stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly performance of 9.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.55% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.93% for OCSL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6.25 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCSL reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for OCSL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to OCSL, setting the target price at $7.25 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

OCSL Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Dec 09. After this action, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R now owns 19,200 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $28,004 using the latest closing price.

CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, the Director of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $6.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that CALDWELL PHYLLIS R is holding 15,200 shares at $16,223 based on the most recent closing price.