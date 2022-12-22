Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/21 that Positive Marijuana Tests Are Up Among U.S. Workers

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE :DGX) Right Now?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGX is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $143.71, which is -$11.87 below the current price. DGX currently public float of 113.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGX was 1.12M shares.

DGX’s Market Performance

DGX stocks went up by 2.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.01% and a quarterly performance of 26.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.76% for DGX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to DGX, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

DGX Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.10. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from RING TIMOTHY M, who sale 2,025 shares at the price of $152.50 back on Dec 01. After this action, RING TIMOTHY M now owns 24,149 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $308,812 using the latest closing price.

Doherty Catherine T., the SVP, Regional Businesses of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 40,765 shares at $149.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Doherty Catherine T. is holding 67,733 shares at $6,081,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+38.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +18.43. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.