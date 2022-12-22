Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) went up by 6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.03. The company’s stock price has collected 3.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE :MATV) Right Now?

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MATV is at 0.77.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.50, which is $19.97 above the current price. MATV currently public float of 53.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MATV was 394.95K shares.

MATV’s Market Performance

MATV stocks went up by 3.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.91% and a quarterly performance of -13.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Mativ Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.40% for MATV stocks with a simple moving average of -13.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATV stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MATV by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MATV in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $32 based on the research report published on December 12th of the current year 2022.

MATV Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATV rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.38. In addition, Mativ Holdings Inc. saw -29.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATV starting from Keenan Jeffrey, who purchase 4,902 shares at the price of $19.83 back on Dec 19. After this action, Keenan Jeffrey now owns 300,000 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc., valued at $97,207 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Jeffrey, the Director of Mativ Holdings Inc., purchase 5,399 shares at $19.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Keenan Jeffrey is holding 295,098 shares at $106,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATV

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.