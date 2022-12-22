Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) went up by 4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s stock price has collected -14.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/21 that AMC, Square, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :MRIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRIN is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marin Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00. MRIN currently public float of 15.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRIN was 850.02K shares.

MRIN’s Market Performance

MRIN stocks went down by -14.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.34% and a quarterly performance of -35.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for Marin Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.31% for MRIN stocks with a simple moving average of -46.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRIN

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRIN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MRIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MRIN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

MRIN Trading at -16.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN fell by -14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.12. In addition, Marin Software Incorporated saw -73.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.84 for the present operating margin

+46.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marin Software Incorporated stands at -53.01. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -34.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.