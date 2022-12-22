Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.90. The company’s stock price has collected -6.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. WSJ Video reported on 10/04/22 that Open Office: Inside Marriott’s Hotel-Inspired Headquarters

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ :MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAR is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Marriott International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $173.75, which is $21.07 above the current price. MAR currently public float of 256.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAR was 2.07M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stocks went down by -6.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.34% and a quarterly performance of 6.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Marriott International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.07% for MAR stocks with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $170 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MAR, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 05th of the current year.

MAR Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.36. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw -9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from HIPPEAU ERIC, who sale 7,200 shares at the price of $160.24 back on Nov 21. After this action, HIPPEAU ERIC now owns 7,261 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $1,153,728 using the latest closing price.

Breland Benjamin T., the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Marriott International Inc., sale 625 shares at $162.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Breland Benjamin T. is holding 7,102 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.85 for the present operating margin

+18.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +7.93. Equity return is now at value 143.00, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.