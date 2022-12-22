Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.06. The company’s stock price has collected -3.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SWIM) Right Now?

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Latham Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

SWIM currently public float of 105.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWIM was 709.35K shares.

SWIM’s Market Performance

SWIM stocks went down by -3.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.69% and a quarterly performance of -26.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for Latham Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.15% for SWIM stocks with a simple moving average of -59.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWIM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SWIM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SWIM, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

SWIM Trading at -15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw -87.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Laven Mark Phillip, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Nov 21. After this action, Laven Mark Phillip now owns 402,206 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $22,385 using the latest closing price.

Laven Mark Phillip, the Director of Latham Group Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $2.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Laven Mark Phillip is holding 394,706 shares at $21,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.