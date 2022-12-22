Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) went up by 8.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.36. The company’s stock price has collected -2.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :HBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBIO is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Harvard Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.35, which is $1.6 above the current price. HBIO currently public float of 36.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBIO was 117.28K shares.

HBIO’s Market Performance

HBIO stocks went down by -2.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.68% and a quarterly performance of -11.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.93% for Harvard Bioscience Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.84% for HBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -37.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBIO

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBIO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for HBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to HBIO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

HBIO Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.29%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBIO fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Harvard Bioscience Inc. saw -67.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBIO starting from Green James W, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Dec 01. After this action, Green James W now owns 2,278,811 shares of Harvard Bioscience Inc., valued at $39,150 using the latest closing price.

Green James W, the Chief Executive Officer of Harvard Bioscience Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $2.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Green James W is holding 2,263,811 shares at $36,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.81 for the present operating margin

+51.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harvard Bioscience Inc. stands at -0.24. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.