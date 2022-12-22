Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.96. The company’s stock price has collected -5.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

Is It Worth Investing in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ :DXCM) Right Now?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 214.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for DexCom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.61, which is $13.95 above the current price. DXCM currently public float of 384.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXCM was 2.96M shares.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM stocks went down by -5.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.86% and a quarterly performance of 41.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for DexCom Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.89% for DXCM stocks with a simple moving average of 19.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $103 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to DXCM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

DXCM Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.98. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw -14.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Flynn Paul R, who sale 8,988 shares at the price of $123.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, Flynn Paul R now owns 55,744 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $1,110,018 using the latest closing price.

Sylvain Jereme M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of DexCom Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $112.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Sylvain Jereme M is holding 67,237 shares at $270,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.86 for the present operating margin

+68.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +6.32. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.