Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.55. The company’s stock price has collected -9.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that C3.ai CEO Sees Growth Ahead With New Business Model

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

AI currently public float of 90.86M and currently shorts hold a 10.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AI was 1.59M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stocks went down by -9.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.83% and a quarterly performance of -10.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.44% for AI stocks with a simple moving average of -30.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on October 10th of the current year 2022.

AI Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw -62.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 928 shares at the price of $11.84 back on Dec 20. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 352,129 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $10,984 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 4,436 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 353,057 shares at $58,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -20.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.