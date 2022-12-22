Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.91. The company’s stock price has collected -9.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE :PBI) Right Now?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBI is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75, which is $0.94 above the current price. PBI currently public float of 161.30M and currently shorts hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBI was 1.69M shares.

PBI’s Market Performance

PBI stocks went down by -9.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.42% and a quarterly performance of 56.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Pitney Bowes Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for PBI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30th of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at 11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI fell by -9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw -42.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from Stamps Sheila A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Sep 07. After this action, Stamps Sheila A now owns 45,834 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $54,640 using the latest closing price.

GUILFOILE MARY, the Director of Pitney Bowes Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that GUILFOILE MARY is holding 101,930 shares at $86,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.23 for the present operating margin

+30.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. stands at +0.10. Equity return is now at value 52.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.