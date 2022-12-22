Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.99. The company’s stock price has collected -6.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/22 that Hilton Sees a New Golden Age of Travel. Can It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HLT) Right Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLT is at 1.21.

HLT currently public float of 265.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLT was 1.94M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

HLT stocks went down by -6.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.73% and a quarterly performance of 6.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.15% for HLT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $148 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $171. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

HLT Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.41. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw -18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Duffy Michael W, who sale 5,555 shares at the price of $143.08 back on Dec 01. After this action, Duffy Michael W now owns 24,042 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $794,812 using the latest closing price.

SCHUYLER MATTHEW W, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that SCHUYLER MATTHEW W is holding 253,714 shares at $360,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Equity return is now at value -133.40, with 7.00 for asset returns.