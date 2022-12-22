Is Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) a Keeper?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.19. The company’s stock price has collected -8.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE :RHP) Right Now?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHP is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.13, which is $19.52 above the current price. RHP currently public float of 53.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHP was 338.49K shares.

RHP’s Market Performance

RHP stocks went down by -8.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.50% and a quarterly performance of 4.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.78% for RHP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RHP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RHP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $103 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to RHP, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

RHP Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHP fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.25. In addition, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. saw -11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHP starting from Bhasin Rachna, who sale 4,810 shares at the price of $92.53 back on Aug 17. After this action, Bhasin Rachna now owns 4,585 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., valued at $445,069 using the latest closing price.

Pantoya Christine, the Director of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., sale 400 shares at $94.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Pantoya Christine is holding 4,973 shares at $37,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.28 for the present operating margin

+8.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stands at -18.84.