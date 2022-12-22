Is Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) a Keeper?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.52. The company’s stock price has collected -11.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ :APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.84, which is $7.17 above the current price. APPS currently public float of 95.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPS was 2.82M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS stocks went down by -11.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.44% and a quarterly performance of -3.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.39% for Digital Turbine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.51% for APPS stocks with a simple moving average of -34.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to APPS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

APPS Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.49. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -75.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $31.66 back on Mar 14. After this action, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M now owns 416,044 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $474,900 using the latest closing price.

STERLING MICHELLE M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $36.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that STERLING MICHELLE M is holding 17,640 shares at $36,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.34 for the present operating margin

+39.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +4.75. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.