Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.07. The company’s stock price has collected -9.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/09/22 that Redfin Shuts Home-Flipping Business, Lays Off 13% of Staff

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ :RDFN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is at 1.83.

RDFN currently public float of 104.92M and currently shorts hold a 18.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDFN was 4.80M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN stocks went down by -9.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.60% and a quarterly performance of -25.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.50% for Redfin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.87% for RDFN stocks with a simple moving average of -51.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $5.50 based on the research report published on December 21st of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Sell” to RDFN, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on November 10th of the current year.

RDFN Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw -87.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Slavet James, who purchase 6,667 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Dec 01. After this action, Slavet James now owns 222,547 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $36,442 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 1,331 shares at $4.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 12,399 shares at $6,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Equity return is now at value -138.60, with -14.30 for asset returns.