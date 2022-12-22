InMode Ltd. (INMD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.75. The company’s stock price has collected -2.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ :INMD) Right Now?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INMD is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for InMode Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.40, which is $14.99 above the current price. INMD currently public float of 69.17M and currently shorts hold a 8.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INMD was 1.35M shares.

INMD’s Market Performance

INMD stocks went down by -2.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.52% and a quarterly performance of 28.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for InMode Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.63% for INMD stocks with a simple moving average of 18.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $44 based on the research report published on December 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INMD reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for INMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to INMD, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

INMD Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.45. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw -47.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.61 for the present operating margin

+85.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +46.14. Equity return is now at value 39.70, with 34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.07.