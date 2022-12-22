InflaRx N.V. (IFRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) went up by 27.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s stock price has collected 23.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ :IFRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IFRX is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for InflaRx N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.46, which is $2.8 above the current price. IFRX currently public float of 37.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IFRX was 76.59K shares.

IFRX’s Market Performance

IFRX stocks went up by 23.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.66% and a quarterly performance of 23.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.37% for InflaRx N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.58% for IFRX stocks with a simple moving average of 29.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFRX

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFRX reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for IFRX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to IFRX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

IFRX Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares surge +14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFRX rose by +23.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, InflaRx N.V. saw -43.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFRX

Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.