Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.50. The company’s stock price has collected -4.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 1.93.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

WYNN currently public float of 96.11M and currently shorts hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 3.99M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went down by -4.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.11% and a quarterly performance of 37.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of 22.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $91 based on the research report published on November 28th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

WYNN Trading at 14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.31. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw -2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from ATKINS BETSY S, who sale 5,707 shares at the price of $83.65 back on Dec 01. After this action, ATKINS BETSY S now owns 6,690 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $477,391 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 2,000 shares at $66.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 6,781 shares at $132,274 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Equity return is now at value 131.70, with -5.20 for asset returns.