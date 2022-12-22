Here’s How Your Trade American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Aggressively Right Now

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went up by 5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s stock price has collected 13.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE :AEL) Right Now?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEL is at 0.97.

The average price from analysts is $43.27, which is -$2.04 below the current price. AEL currently public float of 84.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEL was 632.89K shares.

AEL’s Market Performance

AEL stocks went up by 13.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.80% and a quarterly performance of 21.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.94% for AEL stocks with a simple moving average of 18.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on December 19th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEL reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for AEL stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AEL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

AEL Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL rose by +13.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.46. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw 16.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Lorenzen Jeffrey D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Lorenzen Jeffrey D now owns 36,439 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $1,000,078 using the latest closing price.

Neugent Gerard D., the Director of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 4,237 shares at $34.84 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Neugent Gerard D. is holding 51,003 shares at $147,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.