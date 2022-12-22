Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went up by 12.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.15. The company’s stock price has collected 12.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARWR is at 1.37.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ARWR currently public float of 103.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARWR was 867.39K shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR stocks went up by 12.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.33% and a quarterly performance of 17.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.18% for ARWR stocks with a simple moving average of -1.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ARWR, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

ARWR Trading at 14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +25.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +12.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.77. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -44.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from San Martin Javier, who sale 19,500 shares at the price of $29.99 back on Nov 21. After this action, San Martin Javier now owns 91,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $584,738 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 146,388 shares at $51.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 4,057,634 shares at $7,598,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.