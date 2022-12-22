Ciena Corporation (CIEN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.28. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE :CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ciena Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.29, which is $12.85 above the current price. CIEN currently public float of 146.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.96M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.50% and a quarterly performance of 20.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Ciena Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.80% for CIEN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on December 20th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIEN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 06th of the current year.

CIEN Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.01. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -35.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from MOYLAN JAMES E JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $48.54 back on Dec 19. After this action, MOYLAN JAMES E JR now owns 259,650 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $97,080 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Ciena Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $49.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that ALEXANDER STEPHEN B is holding 82,201 shares at $99,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+42.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.