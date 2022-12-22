Can ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Remain Competitive?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.06. The company’s stock price has collected -2.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/05/21 that Acadia Stock Is Plunging Again. The FDA Rejected a Drug Application.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

ACAD currently public float of 161.70M and currently shorts hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAD was 1.32M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stocks went down by -2.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.59% and a quarterly performance of -9.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.95% for ACAD stocks with a simple moving average of -13.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACAD, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 08th of the current year.

ACAD Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Stankovic Srdjan R., who sale 1,847 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Nov 21. After this action, Stankovic Srdjan R. now owns 61,234 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $27,834 using the latest closing price.

Stankovic Srdjan R., the President of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,326 shares at $15.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Stankovic Srdjan R. is holding 56,831 shares at $20,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -34.20 for asset returns.