Buy or Sell NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.82. The company’s stock price has collected -6.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/30/22 that NetApp Stock Sinks on Guidance Cut. It’s a Buying Opportunity, Says This Analyst.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ :NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for NetApp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.14, which is $18.0 above the current price. NTAP currently public float of 214.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTAP was 1.76M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP stocks went down by -6.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.20% and a quarterly performance of -6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.26% for NTAP stocks with a simple moving average of -15.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $71 based on the research report published on December 20th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

NTAP Trading at -10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.49. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw -34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from CERNUDA CESAR, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $62.69 back on Dec 15. After this action, CERNUDA CESAR now owns 61,646 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $1,128,371 using the latest closing price.

Palin Carrie, the Director of NetApp Inc., sale 2,707 shares at $64.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Palin Carrie is holding 0 shares at $174,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. Equity return is now at value 164.90, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.