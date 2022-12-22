Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.72. The company’s stock price has collected -5.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE :BYD) Right Now?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYD is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.92, which is $12.25 above the current price. BYD currently public float of 74.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYD was 979.69K shares.

BYD’s Market Performance

BYD stocks went down by -5.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.99% and a quarterly performance of 15.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Boyd Gaming Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.39% for BYD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYD reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for BYD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to BYD, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

BYD Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.67. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw -14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM S, who sale 190,000 shares at the price of $58.90 back on Dec 14. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM S now owns 14,543,927 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $11,190,905 using the latest closing price.

BOYD WILLIAM S, the Co-Executive Chair of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 106,562 shares at $58.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BOYD WILLIAM S is holding 14,733,927 shares at $6,245,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.73 for the present operating margin

+49.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +13.76. Equity return is now at value 37.40, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.