Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s stock price has collected -1.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/13/22 that M&A Could Recover Next Year. These Stocks Could Benefit.

Is It Worth Investing in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ :AMGN) Right Now?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Amgen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $267.00, which is -$0.32 below the current price. AMGN currently public float of 532.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMGN was 2.88M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN stocks went down by -1.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.60% and a quarterly performance of 16.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for Amgen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.55% for AMGN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $240 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN reach a price target of $234. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMGN, setting the target price at $279 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

AMGN Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.91. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw 18.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Khosla Rachna, who sale 387 shares at the price of $292.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Khosla Rachna now owns 6,630 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $113,352 using the latest closing price.

Grygiel Nancy A., the SVP & CCO of Amgen Inc., sale 545 shares at $293.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Grygiel Nancy A. is holding 13,009 shares at $159,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.22 for the present operating margin

+75.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +22.68. Equity return is now at value 199.70, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.