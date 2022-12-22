Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.25. The company’s stock price has collected -5.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Akamai Gears Up to Take On the Cloud Giants

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.72.

AKAM currently public float of 154.56M and currently shorts hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.60M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stocks went down by -5.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.88% and a quarterly performance of 2.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Akamai Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.00% for AKAM stocks with a simple moving average of -12.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $105 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 04th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AKAM, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.67. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -28.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 298 shares at the price of $83.99 back on Dec 20. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 1,999 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,029 using the latest closing price.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., purchase 294 shares at $85.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that LEIGHTON F THOMSON is holding 1,701 shares at $25,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.20 for asset returns.