A Lesson to Learn: Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.62. The company’s stock price has collected -0.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE :NEA) Right Now?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.24 x from its present earnings ratio.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

NEA currently public float of 299.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEA was 1.30M shares.

NEA’s Market Performance

NEA stocks went down by -0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.63% and a quarterly performance of 0.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.17% for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for NEA stocks with a simple moving average of -6.04% for the last 200 days.

NEA Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEA fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund saw -28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEA starting from TOTH TERENCE J, who sale 4,566 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Nov 28. After this action, TOTH TERENCE J now owns 0 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, valued at $51,951 using the latest closing price.