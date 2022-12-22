A Lesson to Learn: Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.87. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE :CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCI is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Crown Castle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.61, which is $23.79 above the current price. CCI currently public float of 430.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCI was 2.53M shares.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.31% and a quarterly performance of -14.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Crown Castle Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.13% for CCI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $200 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI reach a price target of $183, previously predicting the price at $204. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to CCI, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

CCI Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.62. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -35.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $123.50 back on Oct 24. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 12,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $247,000 using the latest closing price.

Thornton Matthew III, the Director of Crown Castle Inc., purchase 1,215 shares at $123.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Thornton Matthew III is holding 5,761 shares at $150,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.91 for the present operating margin

+42.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc. stands at +16.31. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.