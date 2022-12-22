2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Just Got Our Attention

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) went down by -9.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.25. The company’s stock price has collected -26.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ :TSVT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for 2seventy bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.17, which is $21.14 above the current price. TSVT currently public float of 37.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSVT was 397.61K shares.

TSVT’s Market Performance

TSVT stocks went down by -26.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.50% and a quarterly performance of -35.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for 2seventy bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.67% for TSVT stocks with a simple moving average of -37.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSVT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TSVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSVT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $30 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSVT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TSVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSVT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

TSVT Trading at -38.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -41.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT fell by -26.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc. saw -64.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Heffron Nicola, who sale 272 shares at the price of $15.43 back on Dec 05. After this action, Heffron Nicola now owns 89,954 shares of 2seventy bio Inc., valued at $4,198 using the latest closing price.

Heffron Nicola, the Chief Operating Officer of 2seventy bio Inc., sale 7,697 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Heffron Nicola is holding 90,226 shares at $107,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-575.01 for the present operating margin

+46.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2seventy bio Inc. stands at -535.95. Equity return is now at value -77.40, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.