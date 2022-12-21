Why MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) went up by 18.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.72. The company’s stock price has collected -17.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :MDIA) Right Now?

MDIA currently public float of 15.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDIA was 29.00K shares.

MDIA’s Market Performance

MDIA stocks went down by -17.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.21% and a quarterly performance of -51.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.84% for MediaCo Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.24% for MDIA stocks with a simple moving average of -51.94% for the last 200 days.

MDIA Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.29%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDIA fell by -20.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1732. In addition, MediaCo Holding Inc. saw -80.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDIA starting from Lee Laura Anne, who sale 81,165 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Dec 13. After this action, Lee Laura Anne now owns 0 shares of MediaCo Holding Inc., valued at $93,340 using the latest closing price.

Standard General L.P., the 10% Owner of MediaCo Holding Inc., purchase 12,899,480 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Standard General L.P. is holding 13,469,399 shares at $29,873,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.75 for the present operating margin

+24.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaCo Holding Inc. stands at -10.96. Equity return is now at value 103.00, with -10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.