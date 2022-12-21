Why Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.64. The company’s stock price has collected -6.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE :CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Carrier Global Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.48, which is $4.21 above the current price. CARR currently public float of 835.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CARR was 4.38M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR stocks went down by -6.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.81% and a quarterly performance of 10.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Carrier Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.95% for CARR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CARR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

CARR Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.40. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw -23.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 39,475 shares at the price of $43.54 back on Nov 29. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 39,474 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $1,718,919 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 102,552 shares at $43.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 0 shares at $4,468,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

+29.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +8.07. Equity return is now at value 51.80, with 14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.