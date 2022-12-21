We Analyzed the Future Direction of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR), Here is What We Found

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) went up by 15.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.36. The company’s stock price has collected 15.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Metacrine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.50. MTCR currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCR was 308.69K shares.

MTCR’s Market Performance

MTCR stocks went up by 15.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.33% and a quarterly performance of -14.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for Metacrine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.40% for MTCR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MTCR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MTCR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCR reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for MTCR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

MTCR Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCR rose by +15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3980. In addition, Metacrine Inc. saw -38.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCR starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who purchase 39,816 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 09. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 5,888,965 shares of Metacrine Inc., valued at $15,528 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Metacrine Inc., purchase 500 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 5,849,149 shares at $200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCR

Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -58.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.15.