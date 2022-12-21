We Analyzed the Future Direction of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), Here is What We Found

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) went down by -3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s stock price has collected -16.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQT) Right Now?

ARQT currently public float of 58.78M and currently shorts hold a 16.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARQT was 763.10K shares.

ARQT’s Market Performance

ARQT stocks went down by -16.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.15% and a quarterly performance of -24.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.79% for ARQT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at -20.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -21.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT fell by -16.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.87. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -31.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Watanabe Todd Franklin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $17.06 back on Dec 07. After this action, Watanabe Todd Franklin now owns 378,907 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $17,060 using the latest closing price.

Matsuda Masaru, the See Remark of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 1,720 shares at $18.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Matsuda Masaru is holding 19,535 shares at $31,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Equity return is now at value -122.20, with -78.60 for asset returns.