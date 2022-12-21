Wall Street Praises Etsy Inc. (ETSY) After Recent Earnings Report

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went up by 4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $232.98. The company’s stock price has collected -3.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Etsy Is Added to Evercore’s ‘Tactical Underperform’ List. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ :ETSY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Etsy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $121.71, which is -$11.98 below the current price. ETSY currently public float of 124.75M and currently shorts hold a 10.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETSY was 3.37M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY stocks went down by -3.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.57% and a quarterly performance of 22.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.32% for ETSY stocks with a simple moving average of 26.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $161 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on October 10th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at 17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.46. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -41.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Daniel Nicholas, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $134.04 back on Dec 08. After this action, Daniel Nicholas now owns 3,309 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $134,038 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Josh, the President & CEO of Etsy Inc., sale 20,850 shares at $130.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 107,305 shares at $2,728,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Equity return is now at value -200.60, with -18.80 for asset returns.